$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) will report sales of $15.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.54 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year sales of $58.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.06 million to $59.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $65.60 million, with estimates ranging from $63.55 million to $66.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Chapwood Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $383,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCM opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.97. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1133 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

