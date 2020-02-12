$153.79 Million in Sales Expected for Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) will report sales of $153.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.00 million. Teladoc Health reported sales of $122.74 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year sales of $550.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.00 million to $552.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $702.81 million, with estimates ranging from $673.65 million to $753.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Teladoc Health.

Several research firms recently commented on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.48.

NYSE TDOC opened at $110.43 on Wednesday. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $48.57 and a one year high of $112.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200 day moving average of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

In related news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 450 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

