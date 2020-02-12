$156.31 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce sales of $156.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.43 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $131.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $381.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.96 million to $382.39 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $380.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HIIQ shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped coverage on Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 459,140 shares of company stock worth $8,935,504 in the last ninety days. 47.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HIIQ opened at $27.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $15.95 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.47.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

