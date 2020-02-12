$16.49 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) will post sales of $16.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.33 million and the highest is $16.65 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $16.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year sales of $66.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.99 million to $66.31 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.26 million, with estimates ranging from $69.48 million to $73.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,654.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

