$170.17 Million in Sales Expected for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) to report $170.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $165.70 million and the highest is $177.82 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group reported sales of $158.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group will report full-year sales of $751.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $746.90 million to $758.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $828.68 million, with estimates ranging from $822.00 million to $832.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Helix Energy Solutions Group.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $110,003.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,814.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLX opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.80. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

