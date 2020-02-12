17,062 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,062 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,000. Intel makes up about 1.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Intel by 762.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Intel by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Goetz purchased 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.13. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

