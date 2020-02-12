$176.52 Million in Sales Expected for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) will announce sales of $176.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for USA Compression Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $175.79 million. USA Compression Partners posted sales of $171.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will report full-year sales of $696.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $695.96 million to $697.43 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $712.57 million, with estimates ranging from $706.14 million to $718.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow USA Compression Partners.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. USA Compression Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE USAC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.81. USA Compression Partners has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 772.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -488.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 305,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 162,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,158 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 105,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 252.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 93,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on USA Compression Partners (USAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.