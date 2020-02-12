19,088 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 57,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $862,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter.

IWR stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. 1,320,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,235. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $61.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

