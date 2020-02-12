$193.79 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to post $193.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.72 million and the lowest is $183.43 million. Meta Financial Group reported sales of $176.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $516.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $508.39 million to $524.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $551.12 million, with estimates ranging from $550.42 million to $551.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Meta Financial Group has a 52 week low of $17.84 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

In other Meta Financial Group news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 over the last three months. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,038 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,302,000 after purchasing an additional 91,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 27,362 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,756 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares during the period. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

