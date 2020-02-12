$194.13 Million in Sales Expected for Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) to post $194.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $197.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $192.56 million. Highwoods Properties posted sales of $172.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full-year sales of $771.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.10 million to $785.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $794.47 million, with estimates ranging from $777.26 million to $813.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $192.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.36. Highwoods Properties has a 1 year low of $40.75 and a 1 year high of $52.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 57.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

