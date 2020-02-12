194,514 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 194,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,830,000. Newport Asia LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,124,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,203,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,408,000. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.
Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02.
Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Trip.com Group Profile
Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.
