1irstcoin Price Hits $1.10 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00010580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Crex24 and Token Store. Over the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $43.72 million and approximately $78,465.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00016969 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00090213 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 134.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000685 BTC.

1irstcoin Token Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,083 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.