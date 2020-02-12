$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) This Quarter

Analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ) to report sales of $2.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hertz Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.33 billion. Hertz Global reported sales of $2.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hertz Global will report full year sales of $9.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $9.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.04 billion to $10.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hertz Global.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTZ. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hertz Global in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icahn Carl C increased its position in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% in the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 17.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 69.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 626,480 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hertz Global by 24.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,068,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 211,703 shares during the period.

Shares of HTZ stock opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. Hertz Global has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.26.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

