$2.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will post $2.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.41 billion. Hormel Foods also posted sales of $2.36 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $10.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hormel Foods.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS.

HRL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Lori J. Marco sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $495,880.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,904.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $725,440.00. Insiders sold 118,460 shares of company stock worth $5,304,877 in the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 9.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRL opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.