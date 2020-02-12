230,400 Shares in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 230,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,386,000. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.8% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. City Holding Co. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.65. 9,934,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,302,920. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.08. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

