244,858 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 244,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,790,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sabal Trust CO grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 600,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,055,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TFC traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.46. 313,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,243,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

