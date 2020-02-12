$248.17 Million in Sales Expected for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) will announce $248.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $246.30 million and the highest is $249.70 million. CyrusOne reported sales of $221.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full-year sales of $975.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $973.71 million to $978.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CyrusOne.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.52.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at $11,212,517. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $325,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,900,195 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.4% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 21,221.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 4,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of CONE opened at $62.40 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a one year low of $48.94 and a one year high of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -416.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.75.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

