$25.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce $25.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.68 billion and the highest is $25.92 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $26.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full year sales of $110.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $110.12 billion to $110.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $114.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $114.08 billion to $115.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $241.64 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $240.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

