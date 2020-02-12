25,059 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $104.73. 123,324 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.53 and a 200 day moving average of $96.17. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

