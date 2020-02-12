27,341 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,908,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $61.06. 806,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,173,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $253.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $59.62 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.