$28.83 Billion in Sales Expected for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to report sales of $28.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $29.47 billion. Anthem reported sales of $24.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full year sales of $117.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.28 billion to $118.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $126.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.78 billion to $128.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANTM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $279.91 on Wednesday. Anthem has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $317.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $266.65 per share, with a total value of $2,026,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 2,487.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in Anthem by 15.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Anthem by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

