$3.54 Billion in Sales Expected for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to report $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. BJs Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year sales of $13.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.16 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $13.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $14.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 137.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America cut shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, SVP William C. Werner sold 8,775 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.26, for a total transaction of $239,206.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,486.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 35,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $952,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,745.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,775 shares of company stock worth $1,428,557. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $21.24 on Wednesday. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJs Wholesale Club (BJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.