$3.82 Billion in Sales Expected for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report sales of $3.82 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.52 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.20 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $4.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year sales of $17.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.62 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $16.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.84 billion to $17.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

HFC opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43.

In other HollyFrontier news, CAO John W. Gann, Jr. sold 7,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $370,794.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,230.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 116,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,488 over the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 955,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,278,000 after purchasing an additional 53,097 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 13,900.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.