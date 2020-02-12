$3.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.51. RenaissanceRe posted earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $15.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.46 to $16.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.19 to $18.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 19,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 61,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR traded down $3.50 on Wednesday, hitting $198.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,479. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.39. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $141.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenaissanceRe (RNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.