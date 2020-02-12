30,500 Shares in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000. Visa comprises 5.6% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.94 on Wednesday. Visa Inc has a one year low of $141.25 and a one year high of $210.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.04.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

