$307.52 Million in Sales Expected for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) will post $307.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $340.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.51 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $351.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $291.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Hudbay Minerals’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on HBM. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC raised Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.09. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 28.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

