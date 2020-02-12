32,829 Shares in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares in the company, valued at $5,390,923.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LW shares. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $95.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 869.30%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

