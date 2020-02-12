$373.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) to report sales of $373.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $382.20 million and the lowest is $364.30 million. Hilltop posted sales of $361.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year sales of $1.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTH. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.98. Hilltop has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $26.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 264,713 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 657,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 206,903 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the fourth quarter valued at $4,704,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 878,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,908,000 after acquiring an additional 151,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the third quarter valued at $3,287,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

