$45.35 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to post sales of $45.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.90 million and the highest is $45.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $35.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $189.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $193.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HONE. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HONE opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 393,959 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

