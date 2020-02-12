$45.35 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Analysts expect HarborOne Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HONE) to post sales of $45.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $44.90 million and the highest is $45.80 million. HarborOne Bancorp reported sales of $35.87 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full year sales of $189.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $184.80 million to $193.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $198.95 million, with estimates ranging from $196.20 million to $201.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HarborOne Bancorp.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HONE. ValuEngine lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

HONE opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. HarborOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.07 million, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 13,487.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 396,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 393,959 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,108,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after buying an additional 241,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,085,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 219,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE)

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply