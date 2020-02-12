46,454 Shares in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,000. iShares Global Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.63% of iShares Global Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXG opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $58.89 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.46.

About iShares Global Financials ETF

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

