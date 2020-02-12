$482.26 Million in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) will post $482.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $493.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.80 million. Shopify posted sales of $343.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shopify will report full-year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $370.14.

Shopify stock opened at $492.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $443.84 and its 200-day moving average is $366.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a current ratio of 11.21. Shopify has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $499.88. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -436.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.