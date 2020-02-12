4,824 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares during the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $662,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,267,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,024. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $339.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.37 and a 200 day moving average of $309.44.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

