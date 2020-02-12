49,224 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Acquired by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. iShares Global Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.86% of iShares Global Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 2,047.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MXI opened at $65.70 on Wednesday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $68.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.11 and its 200 day moving average is $64.08.

iShares Global Materials ETF Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

