$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $5.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 million and the highest is $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 210,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

