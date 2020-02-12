$5.20 Million in Sales Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report sales of $5.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.29 million and the highest is $7.10 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $36.11 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $22.50 million to $34.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PIRS. ValuEngine cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,488,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 828,069 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 210,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 31,648 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 52.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.28.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply