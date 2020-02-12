50,000 Shares in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Bought by Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,020,000 after purchasing an additional 370,098 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 866,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 682,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,398 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 425,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 76,834 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 285,203 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,730,495 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.15. The company had a trading volume of 848,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,968. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of -342.88 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $96.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRN. Barclays raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

