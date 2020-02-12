60,122 Shares in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 60,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,472,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of MAXIMUS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in MAXIMUS by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 26,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 80,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 28,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 216,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 22,547 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MAXIMUS alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas D. Romeo sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $511,648.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.89, for a total transaction of $930,201.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,375 shares of company stock worth $2,250,533. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MMS stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $73.55. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,019. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $82.02.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $818.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. MAXIMUS’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. MAXIMUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

About MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. The company's Health Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for MAXIMUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAXIMUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.