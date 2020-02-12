65,137 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,137 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,939,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $643,745,000 after buying an additional 735,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $91,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.16, for a total value of $608,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,550,644.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

