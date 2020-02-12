$68.33 Million in Sales Expected for Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) to announce sales of $68.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.80 million. Glaukos reported sales of $54.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $254.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $273.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $316.04 million, with estimates ranging from $314.50 million to $318.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Glaukos.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GKOS. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,577,069 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $194,844,000 after buying an additional 750,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,081,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,883,000 after buying an additional 109,971 shares in the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8,827.5% in the fourth quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. now owns 1,013,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,198,000 after buying an additional 1,002,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,631,000 after buying an additional 107,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 827,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GKOS opened at $66.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.57 and a beta of 1.59. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

