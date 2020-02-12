708,716 Shares in Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Envista Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:NVST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 708,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,006,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.45% of Envista at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000.

NVST stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.49. 152,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,804. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.85. Envista Holdings Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.65 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $720.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.38 million. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Evercore ISI began coverage on Envista in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products in the United States and internationally. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

