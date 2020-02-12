$777.03 Million in Sales Expected for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) to announce $777.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $775.19 million to $780.03 million. Godaddy reported sales of $695.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $2.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Godaddy.

Several analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

Godaddy stock opened at $69.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.01. Godaddy has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 105.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.67.

In other Godaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $61,871.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,248 shares in the company, valued at $673,161.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $181,462.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,151 shares in the company, valued at $8,609,394.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,992 shares of company stock worth $612,226 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Godaddy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 231,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,616,000 after buying an additional 33,795 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Godaddy by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Godaddy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC bought a new position in Godaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

