8,251 Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP) Bought by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,310,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,639 shares of company stock worth $12,649,661 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.24 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

