Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Ab Dynamics (LON:ABDP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on Ab Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,800 ($36.83) price target for the company.

Get Ab Dynamics alerts:

ABDP opened at GBX 1,830 ($24.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47. Ab Dynamics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,152.55 ($15.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,850 ($37.49). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,151.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,349.52.

In related news, insider Mat Hubbard sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,322 ($30.54), for a total transaction of £928,800 ($1,221,783.74).

Ab Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures test equipment for vehicle suspension, steering, noise, and vibration in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides a range of services, which include analysis, design, prototype manufacture, testing, and development.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Ab Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ab Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.