ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 27 Price Target at UBS Group

ABB (VTX:ABBN) has been assigned a CHF 27 price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a CHF 26 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 20 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 22 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 22.50 price objective on shares of ABB and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of CHF 22.55.

ABB has a 12 month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

