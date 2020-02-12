Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,180,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $72.36 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.81 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.61, for a total value of $99,243.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,805.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 548,470 shares of company stock valued at $49,207,334. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

