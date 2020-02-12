Abyss Token (ABYSS) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, YoBit, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $573,324.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Abyss Token has traded up 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00045367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $608.55 or 0.05863903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00052864 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127679 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003535 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token (ABYSS) is a token. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,091,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss.

Abyss Token Token Trading

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit, Kyber Network, ZBG, CoinPlace, YoBit, Indodax, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

