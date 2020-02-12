Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.39. Acadia Realty Trust also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.32-1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

AKR traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 708,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.