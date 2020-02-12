Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.32-1.46 for the period.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.77. 708,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,951. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

AKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.50.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $177,374.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

