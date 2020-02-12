Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lessened its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $212.60. The company had a trading volume of 36,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,913,405. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $155.64 and a fifty-two week high of $214.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.86. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total value of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total value of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

