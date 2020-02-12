Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.86. Accenture Plc has a 12 month low of $156.74 and a 12 month high of $214.46. The firm has a market cap of $135.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

In related news, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.