Achain Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Huobi. Achain has a market capitalization of $8.45 million and $811,532.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded up 18.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.93 or 0.03571710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00248665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00039827 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00144400 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain’s launch date was June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 961,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

Achain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Bitbns, Coinnest, Indodax, Kucoin, Koinex, HitBTC, OOOBTC, CoinEgg, Huobi, Bitinka, OKEx and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

